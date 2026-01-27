Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stone baby: the rare condition that produces a calcified foetus

By Adam Taylor, Professor of Anatomy, Lancaster University
For some women, pregnancy is a time of profound loss. Not all pregnancies progress as expected. One serious complication is ectopic pregnancy, a condition in which a fertilised egg implants somewhere other than the uterus.

The uterus is the only organ designed to stretch, supply blood and safely support a developing pregnancy. When implantation occurs elsewhere, the pregnancy cannot develop normally and poses significant risks to the mother.

In a very small number of cases, implantation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Absence of No is Not Yes: Italy’s Flawed Sexual Violence Bill
~ South Africa’s new immigration policy takes a digital direction – will it succeed?
~ Donkeys are a common sight in northern Namibia – what colonial history has to do with it
~ Attacks on Nigeria’s energy systems weaken the country – research unpacks costs, risks and ways forward
~ Afcon drama: what went wrong and what went right at the continent’s biggest football cup in Morocco
~ Biomass could play a key role in Canada’s transition to a carbon-neutral economy
~ Book Talk: Q&A with a psychologist who argues ‘guilt is a helpful emotion, not a harmful one’
~ The pioneering path of Augustus Tolton, the first Black Catholic priest in the US – born into slavery, he’s now a candidate for sainthood
~ From Hamburg to Uganda: how an NGO learned to reinvent itself
~ Why Heineken’s zero-alcohol London Underground campaign fell flat
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter