Too many students drop out of A-levels – here’s how to help them pick a course they’ll stick with

By Nigel Newton, Lecturer in Education, Cardiff Metropolitan University
You can probably remember at least one education choice you regret. You don’t have to be lazy or naive to pick the wrong subject, just lacking in information about what you will actually have to study on the course.

In England, this problem is concentrated at age 16. Young people are expected to choose a small…The Conversation


