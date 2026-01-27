Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: New, Sweeping Foreign Aid Rules Undermine Global Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Trans and non-binary activists march in the streets of Mexico City, Mexico, on March 31, 2025 to mark the International Transgender Day of Visibility. © 2025 Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via AP (Washington DC) – The Trump administration has issued sweeping new rules that use foreign aid as a cudgel to force recipients to abandon work on reproductive rights, transgender rights, and diversity initiatives, Human Rights Watch said today. The rules, set to take effect in 30 days, will undermine important work to uphold the rights of vulnerable people all over the world.“The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
