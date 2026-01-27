Scientists once thought the brain couldn’t be changed. Now we know different
By Laura Elin Pigott, Senior Lecturer in Neurosciences and Neurorehabilitation, Course Leader in the College of Health and Life Sciences, London South Bank University
Siobhan Mclernon, Senior Nurse Lecturer, London South Bank University
Lifelong plasticity is a core principle of neuroscience, yet it operates within real limits shaped by effort, stress and ageing.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 27, 2026