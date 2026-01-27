Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gifts of gym memberships and Botox treatments can lead to hurt feelings – and bad reviews for the businesses

By Linnéa Chapman, Assistant Professor of Marketing, Florida International University
How would you feel if someone gave you a gym membership as a holiday or Valentine’s Day gift?

What about Botox?

Laser hair removal?

Services like those are part of the estimated US$48 billion self-improvement industry. Does this suggest that many people would appreciate self-improvement gifts?

Retailers seem to think so.

The Planet Fitness chain of gyms encourages buying workout…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
