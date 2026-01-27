Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The India-UK trade deal is a prime opportunity to protect some of the world’s most vulnerable workers

By Pankhuri Agarwal, Leverhulme Early Career Research Fellow, University of Bath; King's College London
A new trade agreement between India and the UK is due to come into force this year. The deal is expected to completely remove tariffs from nearly 99% of Indian goods, including clothing and footwear, that are headed for the UK.

In both countries, this has been widely celebrated as a win for economic growth and competitiveness. And for Indian garment workers in particular, the trade agreement carries real promise.

This is because in recent years, clothing exports from India have declined…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
