What an ancient jellyfish can teach us about the evolution of sleep

By Timothy Hearn, Lecturer, University of Cambridge; Anglia Ruskin University
An upside-down jellyfish drifts in a shallow lagoon, rhythmically contracting its translucent bell. By night that beat drops from roughly 36 pulses a minute to nearer 30, and the animal slips into a state that, despite its lack of a brain, resembles sleep.

Field cameras show it even takes a brief siesta around noon, to “catch up” after a disturbed night.

A new Nature Communications study has tracked these lulls in cassiopea…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
