Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tonsils, kidneys and gall: where and why your body makes stones

By Katie Edwards, Commissioning Editor, Health + Medicine and Host of Strange Health podcast, The Conversation
Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Psychology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
Sharp, solid stones form inside the human body more often than you might think. Watch and listen to episode two of The Conversation’s Strange Health podcast to find out how, where, and why.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Harassment and security threats forced the cancellation of a Pride-themed community event in Malaysia
~ Italy: Shipwreck Trial Opportunity For Justice
~ View from The Hill: Dysfunctional federal opposition is in gridlock
~ US: Second Unjustified Killing by Federal Agents in Minneapolis
~ Global: US withdrawal from landmark Paris Climate Agreement threatens “a race to the bottom”
~ Cambodia: Growing humanitarian crisis as escaped scamming compound survivors tell of murder, rape and torture
~ The India-UK trade deal is a prime opportunity to protect some of the world’s most vulnerable workers
~ What an ancient jellyfish can teach us about the evolution of sleep
~ Where did southern Australia’s record-breaking heatwave come from?
~ 5 years on from the junta’s coup, Myanmar’s flawed elections can’t unite a country at risk of breaking apart
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter