Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Second Unjustified Killing by Federal Agents in Minneapolis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People protest against ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) in downtown Minneapolis, January 25, 2026. © 2026 AP Photo/Adam Gray (Washington, DC) – Federal immigration enforcement agents shot and killed a man in Minneapolis, Minnesota this weekend, marking the second killing by immigration enforcement agents in the city this month. Federal officials reportedly blocked state officials from accessing the scene, raising concerns that the federal government is not acting in good faith to ensure an independent and comprehensive investigation, Human Rights Watch said…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: Dysfunctional federal opposition is in gridlock
~ Global: US withdrawal from landmark Paris Climate Agreement threatens “a race to the bottom”
~ Cambodia: Growing humanitarian crisis as escaped scamming compound survivors tell of murder, rape and torture
~ Where did southern Australia’s record-breaking heatwave come from?
~ 5 years on from the junta’s coup, Myanmar’s flawed elections can’t unite a country at risk of breaking apart
~ Red flowers have a ‘magic trait’ to attract birds and keep bees away
~ Minnesota raises unprecedented constitutional issues in its lawsuit against Trump administration anti-immigrant deployment
~ Lainie Anderson’s novels about a real pioneering policewoman invite us to play historical detective
~ Australia is turning the spotlight on financial abuse in relationships. What can NZ learn?
~ Groundhogs are lousy forecasters but valuable animal engineers – and an important food source
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter