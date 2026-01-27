5 years on from the junta’s coup, Myanmar’s flawed elections can’t unite a country at risk of breaking apart
By Adam Simpson, Senior Lecturer in International Studies in the School of Society and Culture, Adelaide University
Nicholas Farrelly, Pro Vice-Chancellor, University of Tasmania
Five years ago, on February 1 2021, Myanmar’s top generals decapitated the elected government. Democratic leaders were arrested, pushed underground or forced into exile.
Since then, the economy has spluttered and foreign investors have headed for the exit. The only growth industries – mostly scam…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 26, 2026