Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Growing humanitarian crisis as escaped scamming compound survivors tell of murder, rape and torture

By Amnesty International
Thousands of people who recently escaped or were released from scamming compounds in Cambodia where they were subjected to grave abuses including rape and torture are now stranded and in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, Amnesty International said after gathering harrowing testimony from survivors. Interviews with recently enslaved people – almost all foreign nationals – […] The post Cambodia: Growing humanitarian crisis as escaped scamming compound survivors tell of murder, rape and torture appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
