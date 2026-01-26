Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Minnesota raises unprecedented constitutional issues in its lawsuit against Trump administration anti-immigrant deployment

By Andrea Katz, Associate Professor of Law, Washington University in St. Louis
A US district judge is weighing whether the surge of ICE agents in the state violates the US Constitution or falls within the executive’s power to enforce federal law.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
