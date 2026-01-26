Tolerance.ca
New study: Some crimes increased, others decreased around Toronto supervised consumption sites

By Dimitra Panagiotoglou, Associate Professor, Department of Epidemiology, Biostatistics, and Occupational Health, McGill University
There have been more than 53,000 opioid-related deaths across Canada since 2016. As part of public health efforts to reduce these deaths, many cities offer overdose prevention and supervised consumption sites.

These centres allow people who use illegal drugs to do so under the supervision of a person trained to reverse opioid poisonings. They also offer clean drug use equipment, safe disposal of used equipment and take-home naloxone,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
