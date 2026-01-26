Tolerance.ca
Terry Pratchett’s novels may have held clues to his dementia a decade before diagnosis, our new study suggests

By Thom Wilcockson, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Loughborough University
Ahmet Begde, Research Associate, Dementia, University of Oxford
Melody Pattison, Lecturer in Linguistics, Cardiff University
The earliest signs of dementia are rarely dramatic. They do not arrive as forgotten names or misplaced keys, but as changes so subtle they are almost impossible to notice: a slightly narrower vocabulary, less variation in description, a gentle flattening of language.

New research my colleagues and I conducted suggests that these changes may be detectable years before a formal diagnosis — and one of the clearest examples may lie hidden in the novels of Sir Terry Pratchett.

Pratchett is remembered as one…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
