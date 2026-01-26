The new US food pyramid is scientifically questionable, and upends decades of trusted public health advice
By Juan Alfonso Revenga Frauca, Profesor asociado de nutrición humana y dietética, Universidad San Jorge
José Miguel Soriano del Castillo, Catedrático de Nutrición y Bromatología del Departamento de Medicina Preventiva y Salud Pública, Universitat de València
The new Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs) for 2025-2030 have caused significant controversy, with polarised opinions between their supporters and detractors. They are disruptive, to say the least, both in how they are presented and the recommendations they make.
But little has been said about the fact that, for the first time since 1980, after nine editions in 45 years, the standard scientific procedure for preparing them has been completely bypassed.
The most striking thing about the 2025-2030 GDAs is their graphic…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 26, 2026