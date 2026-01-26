ChatGPT Health promises to personalise health information. It comes with many risks
By Julie Ayre, Post Doctoral Research Fellow, Sydney Health Literacy Lab, University of Sydney
Adam Dunn, Professor of Biomedical Informatics, University of Sydney
Kirsten McCaffery, NHMRC Principal Research Fellow, Sydney School of Health, University of Sydney
OpenAI’s new dedicated ‘health and wellness’ tool allows users to link medical records to chat. But it hasn’t been independently tested and will still make mistakes.
- Monday, January 26, 2026