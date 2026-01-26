Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘I saw the horrors’: how Australian journalists bore witness to the Holocaust

By Fay Anderson, Associate Professor of Journalism Studies, Monash University
On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, it’s timely to reflect on how the liberation of the camps was reported at the time – and how it changed journalism.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Groundhogs are lousy forecasters but valuable animal engineers – and an important food source
~ Ukraine: Zelensky upbeat on US deal – but Davos showed the US president to be an unreliable ally
~ The BBC once made the arts ‘utterly central’ to television – 100 years later they’re almost invisible
~ New study: Some crimes increased, others decreased around Toronto supervised consumption sites
~ Labour blocks Andy Burnham from standing for parliament: how it happened and why
~ South Sudan: UN and rights experts warn against risk of mass violence in Jonglei
~ US hospitality and tourism professors don’t mirror the demographics of the industry they serve
~ Shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis has put America’s gun lobby at odds with the White House
~ Suella Braverman defects: is Reform becoming a magnet for Tory baggage?
~ Terry Pratchett’s novels may have held clues to his dementia a decade before diagnosis, our new study suggests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter