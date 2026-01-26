Did the kids stay up late in the holidays? 3 ways to get sleep routines back
By Yaqoot Fatima, Professor of Sleep Health, University of the Sunshine Coast
Danielle Wilson, Research Fellow and Sleep Scientist at the Thompson Institute, University of the Sunshine Coast
Jasneek Chawla, Leader, Kids Sleep Research Group at the Child Health Research Centre, University of Queensland, Paediatric Respiratory and Sleep Medicine Specialist
Nisreen Aouira, Research Program Manager, Let's Yarn About Sleep, Thompson Institute, University of the Sunshine Coast
For many families, the holidays mean sleep routines go out the window. Bedtimes drift later, screens stay on into the late evening, sleep-ins become the norm.
But as term time rolls around, parents start to dread what’s coming – getting overtired, half-asleep kids up, dressed and out the door on time.
We are experts in sleep health. With a little planning and patience, you can bring sleep back into your routine without turning bedtime into a nightmare.
The science behind holiday sleep drift
During the school term, children’s sleep–wake cycles are usually…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 26, 2026