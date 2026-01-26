Ending duty-free tobacco sales would be good for health – and health budgets
By Janet Hoek, Professor in Public Health, University of Otago
J. Robert Branston, Senior Lecturer (Associate Professor) in Business Economics, University of Bath
Philip Gendall, Honorary Senior Research Fellow in Marketing, University of Otago
Taxes raise prices, and higher prices reduce smoking. But duty-free tobacco sales remain a policy anomaly and deny the government much-needed health revenue.
© The Conversation
