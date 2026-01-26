Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why too much phosphorus in America’s farmland is polluting the country’s water

By Dinesh Phuyal, Postdoctoral Associate in Soil, Water and Ecosystem Sciences, University of Florida
When people think about agricultural pollution, they often picture what is easy to see: fertilizer spreaders crossing fields or muddy runoff after a heavy storm. However, a much more significant threat is quietly and invisibly building in the ground.

Across some of the most productive farmland in the United States, a nutrient called phosphorus has been accumulating in the soil for decades, at levels far beyond what crops actually require. While this element is essential for life-supporting root development and cellular…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US hospitality and tourism professors don’t mirror the demographics of the industry they serve
~ Shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis has put America’s gun lobby at odds with the White House
~ Suella Braverman defects: is Reform becoming a magnet for Tory baggage?
~ Terry Pratchett’s novels may have held clues to his dementia a decade before diagnosis, our new study suggests
~ What an ancient jellyfish can teach us about the evoution of sleep
~ How political leanings affect views on academic freedom – new research
~ On Being Ill at 100: Virginia Woolf’s ‘best essay’ still shapes how we read sickness
~ What the Beckham family feud reveals about social media and our love of ‘mess’
~ Who really holds the cards: Trump or the bond market?
~ People from sexual minorities really do die younger, new data suggests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter