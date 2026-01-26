Marine protected areas aren’t in the right places to safeguard dolphins and whales in the South Atlantic
By Guilherme Maricato, Pós-doutorando no Programa de Pós-Graduação em Ecologia, UFRJ
Clinton N. Jenkins, Associate Professor of Ecology, Florida International University
Maria Alice S. Alves, Professora de Ecologia, UERJ
Rodrigo Tardin, Professor de Ecologia, UFRJ
Despite Brazil’s recent expansions of protected areas, research shows that the favorite habitats of whales and dolphins are still threatened by human activities.
