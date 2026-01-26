Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rebirth of the madman theory? Unpredictability isn’t what it was when it comes to foreign policy

By Andrew Latham, Professor of Political Science, Macalester College
During the Cold War, projecting a readiness to act erratically may have served a purpose. But it has diminishing returns if used too often.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
