Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The invisible bubbles that spread cancer could also help stop it

By Vahé Nerguizian, Professeur titulaire, École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS)
Cancer is transported from one organ to another by invisible bubbles. Understanding these microscopic messengers could change the fight against metastasis.

Preventing cancer from spreading throughout the body is the goal of our team at the Department of Electrical Engineering at the École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS). In collaboration with Prof. Julia Burnier and biology specialists at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre, we are working to understand how cancers transform into metastases; in other words, how they invade other organs.

For about…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
