Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US hospitality and tourism professors don’t reflect the diversity of the industry they serve

By Michael D. Caligiuri, Assistant Professor of Organizational Behavior, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
Miranda Kitterlin-Lynch, Associate Professor in the Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Florida International University
Phil Jolly, Associate Professor of Hospitality Management, Penn State
White and male professors continue to dominate U.S. hospitality and tourism education programs, our new research has found, even as the industry is growing increasingly diverse. This imbalance raises questions about who shapes the future of hospitality and whose voices are left out of the conversation.

Our analysis of 862 faculty members across 57 of the top U.S. college hospitality programs found that nearly three-quarters of these professors were white, and more than half were male. White men alone represented 43.5%…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
