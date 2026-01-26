A more complete Latin American history, including centuries of US influence, helps students understand the complexities surrounding Nicolás Maduro’s arrest
By Lightning Jay, Assistant Professor of Teaching, Learning and Educational Leadership, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Ana L. Ros, Associate Professor of Romance Languages and Literatures, Latin America, Binghamton University, State University of New York
High school students in the US often learn about Latin America through the lens of the US, as a main character that exerts power.
