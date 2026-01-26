Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A more complete Latin American history, including centuries of US influence, helps students understand the complexities surrounding Nicolás Maduro’s arrest

By Lightning Jay, Assistant Professor of Teaching, Learning and Educational Leadership, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Ana L. Ros, Associate Professor of Romance Languages and Literatures, Latin America, Binghamton University, State University of New York
High school students in the US often learn about Latin America through the lens of the US, as a main character that exerts power.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US hospitality and tourism professors don’t mirror the demographics of the industry they serve
~ Shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis has put America’s gun lobby at odds with the White House
~ Suella Braverman defects: is Reform becoming a magnet for Tory baggage?
~ Terry Pratchett’s novels may have held clues to his dementia a decade before diagnosis, our new study suggests
~ What an ancient jellyfish can teach us about the evoution of sleep
~ How political leanings affect views on academic freedom – new research
~ On Being Ill at 100: Virginia Woolf’s ‘best essay’ still shapes how we read sickness
~ What the Beckham family feud reveals about social media and our love of ‘mess’
~ Who really holds the cards: Trump or the bond market?
~ People from sexual minorities really do die younger, new data suggests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter