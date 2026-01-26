Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ontario’s Bill 33 raises serious concern about campus equity and student rights

By Aasiya Satia, Doctoral candidate, Higher Education Leadership, Western University
Kimberley Dej, Vice Provost, Teaching and Learning ; Associate Professor, School of Interdisciplinary Science, McMaster University
Possible changes around university admissions and student fees catalyzed by Ontario’s Bill 33 will depend on how universities interpret the rules and whether they make equity a clear policy priority.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
