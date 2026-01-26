Tolerance.ca
Delay on Tracing Cattle Endangers Brazil’s Amazon

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Cattle graze on land recently burned and deforested by cattle farmers near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, on August 23, 2020. © 2020 Andre Penner/AP Photo January 2026 was meant to be when the government of the Brazilian state of Pará would roll out a new system, initially announced in 2023, to ensure the traceability of all cattle across its vast herd. A system to track cattle from birth is a critical reform to ensure cattle are no longer raised on illegally deforested land in Brazil’s Amazon. On December 1, 2025, Para’s animal health control agency proudly…


© Human Rights Watch -
