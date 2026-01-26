Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria/Tunisia: Forced return of asylum seeker and political dissident a violation of international law

By Amnesty International
Algerian authorities must clarify the legal basis for the forced return of former parliamentarian and government critic Seifeddine Makhlouf to Tunisia on 18 January, despite the fact that he was a registered asylum seeker with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Amnesty International said today. This return amounts to refoulement, a violation under international law.   The Algerian authorities should ensure that procedural safeguards are put in place […] The post Algeria/Tunisia: Forced return of asylum seeker and political dissident a violation of international law appeared first on Amnesty International.…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
