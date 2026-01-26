Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond boubou and wax prints: Africa Fashion Tour changes perceptions of African creativity

By Laura
African women’s wardrobes are diverse. Quite mixed, African fashion is sometimes traditional, sometimes Western, and sometimes a combination. It is unclassifiable when using a Western frame of reference.


~ Delay on Tracing Cattle Endangers Brazil’s Amazon
~ US to Cut Veterans’ Abortion Access
~ Algeria/Tunisia: Forced return of asylum seeker and political dissident a violation of international law
~ Bhutan Leader Seeks European Investment as Political Prisoners Languish
~ ICC’s Work Vital for Justice in Darfur
~ Japan Court Finds North Korea No ‘Paradise on Earth’
~ Myanmar: Jet fuel used in deadly air strikes flowing in on ‘ghost ships’ with suspected links to Iran
~ Opposition to moving Australia Day from January 26 is hardening: new research
~ Australia once enshrined white superiority. These 10 trailblazers helped shift our attitudes to race
~ Human composting, natural burials, water cremation: greener ways to go when you die
