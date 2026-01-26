Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

ICC’s Work Vital for Justice in Darfur

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Displaced people from Darfur, who are now sheltering in El-Afadh camp, Al Dabbah, Sudan, November 13, 2025. © 2025 Marwan Ali/AP Photo On January 19, International Criminal Court (ICC) Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan briefed the United NationsSecurity Council on her office’s ongoing investigation in Darfur, Sudan.Deputy Prosecutor Khan had to attend the briefing remotely after not being granted a visa to brief the Council in person in New York City. That decision came in the wake of the Trump administration’s sanctions imposed against a…


© Human Rights Watch
