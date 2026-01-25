Tolerance.ca
Myanmar: Jet fuel used in deadly air strikes flowing in on ‘ghost ships’ with suspected links to Iran

By Amnesty International
Aviation fuel used by the Myanmar military to launch deadly air strikes on civilians continues to enter the country via a murky supply chain that has “gone rogue” five years after the junta seized power, a new investigation by Amnesty International has found. Amnesty’s analysis of trade, shipping, satellite and port authority data indicates that […] The post Myanmar: Jet fuel used in deadly air strikes flowing in on ‘ghost ships’ with suspected links to Iran appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
