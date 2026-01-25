Opposition to moving Australia Day from January 26 is hardening: new research
By David Lowe, Chair in Contemporary History, Deakin University
Andrew Singleton, Professor of Sociology and Social Research, Deakin University
Joanna Cruickshank, Associate Professor in History, Deakin University
While the split between those who want to change the date and those who want to keep it has not changed, those who oppose feel more strongly about it than ever.
- Sunday, January 25, 2026