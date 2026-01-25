Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia once enshrined white superiority. These 10 trailblazers helped shift our attitudes to race

By Angela Woollacott, Distinguished Professor Emerita, History, Australian National University
These ten change-makers, including Jessie Street and Charles Perkins, are just some of the key Australians who prodded the country to question its thinking on race.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: Jet fuel used in deadly air strikes flowing in on ‘ghost ships’ with suspected links to Iran
~ Opposition to moving Australia Day from January 26 is hardening: new research
~ Human composting, natural burials, water cremation: greener ways to go when you die
~ How this ‘dirtbag’ billionaire chose to do capitalism differently
~ Comfort them or let them tough it out? How parents shape a child’s pain response
~ Practise using bags and lunchboxes: how to build your child’s confidence as they start school
~ A major overhaul of NZ’s local government is underway – will it really fix what’s broken?
~ Curious Kids: in ancient Egypt, what was the Sphinx all about?
~ Your say: week beginning January 26
~ #GoodVibesOnly: The shared emotions we don’t quite name
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter