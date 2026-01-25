Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human composting, natural burials, water cremation: greener ways to go when you die

By Sandra van der Laan, Professor of Accounting, University of Sydney
Lee Moerman, Honorary Professor of Accounting, University of Wollongong
All of us, sooner or later, will need to make a decision about the final resting place for ourselves or a loved one.

But the usual options offered by most funeral homes – burial or cremation – come with some pretty major environmental problems. Both involve huge amounts of energy, resources and pollution.

Some religions have clear rules around how a body should be laid to rest, but if you’ve got a broader set of options – and you can afford it – what are the alternatives to mainstream burial and cremation methods?

The burial problem


Burial is increasingly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: Jet fuel used in deadly air strikes flowing in on ‘ghost ships’ with suspected links to Iran
~ Opposition to moving Australia Day from January 26 is hardening: new research
~ Australia once enshrined white superiority. These 10 trailblazers helped shift our attitudes to race
~ How this ‘dirtbag’ billionaire chose to do capitalism differently
~ Comfort them or let them tough it out? How parents shape a child’s pain response
~ Practise using bags and lunchboxes: how to build your child’s confidence as they start school
~ A major overhaul of NZ’s local government is underway – will it really fix what’s broken?
~ Curious Kids: in ancient Egypt, what was the Sphinx all about?
~ Your say: week beginning January 26
~ #GoodVibesOnly: The shared emotions we don’t quite name
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter