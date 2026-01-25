Human composting, natural burials, water cremation: greener ways to go when you die
By Sandra van der Laan, Professor of Accounting, University of Sydney
Lee Moerman, Honorary Professor of Accounting, University of Wollongong
All of us, sooner or later, will need to make a decision about the final resting place for ourselves or a loved one.
But the usual options offered by most funeral homes – burial or cremation – come with some pretty major environmental problems. Both involve huge amounts of energy, resources and pollution.
Some religions have clear rules around how a body should be laid to rest, but if you’ve got a broader set of options – and you can afford it – what are the alternatives to mainstream burial and cremation methods?
The burial problem
Burial is increasingly…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 25, 2026