Human Rights Observatory

How this ‘dirtbag’ billionaire chose to do capitalism differently

By Wendy Scaife, Adjunct Associate Professor and Director, Australian Centre for Philanthropy and Nonprofit Studies, Queensland University of Technology
Few people globally have influenced business, sport, the environment and philanthropy like Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard.

Chouinard’s inventive approach across these spheres makes the recent biography Dirtbag Billionaire by The New York Times journalist David Gelles an intriguing read.

Review: Dirtbag Billionaire: How Yvon Chouinard Built Patagonia, Made a Fortune, and Gave It All Away – David Gelles (Text Publishing)

The anti-authoritarian entrepreneur started out making basic rock-climbing equipment. He then built a business reputation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
