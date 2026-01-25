Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A major overhaul of NZ’s local government is underway – will it really fix what’s broken?

By Guy C. Charlton, Associate Professor, University of New England
With a general election looming, the largest shake-up of New Zealand’s local government system in three decades sits on the table.

New Zealanders are being invited to have their say on the draft policy proposal, Simplifying…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: Jet fuel used in deadly air strikes flowing in on ‘ghost ships’ with suspected links to Iran
~ Opposition to moving Australia Day from January 26 is hardening: new research
~ Australia once enshrined white superiority. These 10 trailblazers helped shift our attitudes to race
~ Human composting, natural burials, water cremation: greener ways to go when you die
~ How this ‘dirtbag’ billionaire chose to do capitalism differently
~ Comfort them or let them tough it out? How parents shape a child’s pain response
~ Practise using bags and lunchboxes: how to build your child’s confidence as they start school
~ Curious Kids: in ancient Egypt, what was the Sphinx all about?
~ Your say: week beginning January 26
~ #GoodVibesOnly: The shared emotions we don’t quite name
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter