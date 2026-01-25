Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: in ancient Egypt, what was the Sphinx all about?

By Serena Love, Honorary Research Fellow in Archaeology, The University of Queensland
The Sphinx sits right next to a pharaoh’s pyramid complex, which makes many historians think it was built to watch over his tomb.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: Jet fuel used in deadly air strikes flowing in on ‘ghost ships’ with suspected links to Iran
~ Opposition to moving Australia Day from January 26 is hardening: new research
~ Australia once enshrined white superiority. These 10 trailblazers helped shift our attitudes to race
~ Human composting, natural burials, water cremation: greener ways to go when you die
~ How this ‘dirtbag’ billionaire chose to do capitalism differently
~ Comfort them or let them tough it out? How parents shape a child’s pain response
~ Practise using bags and lunchboxes: how to build your child’s confidence as they start school
~ A major overhaul of NZ’s local government is underway – will it really fix what’s broken?
~ Your say: week beginning January 26
~ #GoodVibesOnly: The shared emotions we don’t quite name
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter