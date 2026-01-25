How to include fossil fuel communities in Canada’s clean energy transition
By Ekaterina Rhodes, Associate Professor, School of Public Administration, University of Victoria
Megan Egler, Postdoctoral Fellow, Public Administration, University of Victoria
Rowan Hargreaves, Research Associate, Public Administration, University of Victoria
Samuel Lloyd, PhD Candidate, Department of Psychology, University of Victoria
To be inclusive and impactful, energy transition policies need to be co-created with the communities and workers who run Canada’s energy industries.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 25, 2026