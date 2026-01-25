Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ Korean women hold the sword, the microphone — and possibly an Oscar

By Hyounjeong Yoo, Instructor, School of Linguistics and Language Studies, Carleton University
In ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ Korean folklore and women’s musical labour come together to challenge how Asian stories have long been sidelined in Western media.The Conversation


