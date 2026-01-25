Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Astronaut Katherine Bennell-Pegg is 2026 Australian of the Year

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The 41-year-old from South Australia is the first Australian to qualify as an astronaut under the country’s national space program.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
