Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Civilian Protection Lacking in Northeast Escalation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Syrian security forces take control of al-Hol camp in the desert region of al-Hasakah Province, Syria, on January 21, 2026, following the withdrawal of Kurdish forces the previous day. © 2026 Rami Alsayed/NurPhoto via AP Photo (Beirut) – Both sides in the conflict between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in Northeast Syria need to protect civilians and respect human rights in their operations, Human Rights Watch said today. The parties should not arbitrarily block aid delivery or destroy or block access to critical infrastructure.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
