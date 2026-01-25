Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Africa’s critical minerals are a huge economic opportunity: G20 framework sets out ways to seize it

By Glen Nwaila, Director of the Mining Institute and the African Research Centre for Ore Systems Science; Associate Professor of Geometallurgy and Machine Learning, University of the Witwatersrand
Grant Bybee, Head of the School of Geosciences; Associate Professor, University of the Witwatersrand
The G20’s new critical minerals framework wants to move Africa beyond raw exports so that mineral wealth creates jobs and growth on the continent.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
