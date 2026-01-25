Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigerian farmers talk about how climate change is affecting staple food crops – and what can help

By Abeeb Babatunde Omotoso, Senior Lecturer at Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora, Nigeria and Senior Research Associate at North West University, North-West University
Mojirayo Ayodele, Postdoctoral research fellow, Olabisi Onabanjo University
In Nigeria, agriculture contributes about 40% to national gross domestic product and supports the livelihoods of about 60% of the population. Finding ways to farm through climate change is vital for national development and poverty reduction.

Climate change remains one of the most critical challenges confronting Nigeria’s farming sector. The country’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
