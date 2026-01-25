Global demand for shea butter is growing: but it’s not all good news for the women who collect the nuts
By Francois Questiaux, Researcher, Department of Food and Resource Economics, University of Copenhagen
Marieve Pouliot, Assistant Professor, Department of Food and Resource Economics, University of Copenhagen
Competition for shea trees is rising in west Africa, leaving the poorest women collectors with less access and fewer gains.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 25, 2026