Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese takes safe course, appointing defence chief Greg Moriarty to replace Kevin Rudd

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has appointed the Secretary of the Defence Department, Greg Moriarty, to be Australia’s new ambassador to Washington, succeeding Kevin Rudd, who leaves the position in March.

The highly-respected senior bureaucrat is a safe choice, and his defence background gives him special qualifications for the post when the further development of AUKUS will be a major preoccupation in coming years.

Moriarty will not be surrounded by any of the controversy that came with the appointment and tenure of Rudd, who had vehemently attacked US President Donald…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Syria: Civilian Protection Lacking in Northeast Escalation
~ Israel’s recognition of Somaliland: the strategic calculations at play
~ Africa’s critical minerals are a huge economic opportunity: G20 framework sets out ways to seize it
~ Nigerian farmers talk about how climate change is affecting staple food crops – and what can help
~ Global demand for shea butter is growing: but it’s not all good news for the women who collect the nuts
~ How the polar vortex and warm ocean are intensifying a major US winter storm
~ Edwin Mtei, Tanzania’s first central bank governor, left lessons on leadership
~ Truth-telling and treaty: Australian Indigenous lawyer’s commitment to real change for First Nations People
~ World News in Brief: Iran in the Human Rights Council, Myanmar election ‘fraud’, migration chief in Cyprus, Mozambique flood update
~ Finland’s Prime Minister Should Confront Repression in China Visit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter