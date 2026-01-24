Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

World News in Brief: Iran in the Human Rights Council, Myanmar election ‘fraud’, migration chief in Cyprus, Mozambique flood update

Disturbing details continued to emerge on Friday about Iran’s State-led crackdown against mass protests, while UN rights chief Volker Türk expressed deep concern that demonstrators could be executed.


~ How the polar vortex and warm ocean are intensifying a major US winter storm
~ Edwin Mtei, Tanzania’s first central bank governor, left lessons on leadership
~ Truth-telling and treaty: Australian Indigenous lawyer’s commitment to real change for First Nations People
~ Finland’s Prime Minister Should Confront Repression in China Visit
~ USA: Expansion of Global Gag Rule will threaten lives and rights of millions worldwide
~ Cambodia Finalizes Process to Arbitrarily Strip Citizenship
~ Mali’s Junta Cracks Down on Freedom of Expression
~ Georgia: Police Arbitrarily Detain Peaceful Protesters
~ Help Needed for Flood-Affected Women in Southern Africa
~ Saipan: the story behind Roy Keane’s World Cup walkout on Ireland’s football team
