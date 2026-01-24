Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the polar vortex and warm ocean are intensifying a major US winter storm

By Mathew Barlow, Professor of Climate Science, UMass Lowell
Judah Cohen, Climate scientist, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
A severe winter storm sweeping across the central and eastern U.S. in late January 2026 threatened states from Texas to New England with crippling freezing rain, sleet and snow. Several governors issued states of emergency as forecasters warned of hazardous travel conditions, dangerous wind chills and power outages amid bitter cold expected to linger for days.

The sudden blast may come as…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Edwin Mtei, Tanzania’s first central bank governor, left lessons on leadership
~ Truth-telling and treaty: Australian Indigenous lawyer’s commitment to real change for First Nations People
~ Finland’s Prime Minister Should Confront Repression in China Visit
~ USA: Expansion of Global Gag Rule will threaten lives and rights of millions worldwide
~ Cambodia Finalizes Process to Arbitrarily Strip Citizenship
~ Mali’s Junta Cracks Down on Freedom of Expression
~ Georgia: Police Arbitrarily Detain Peaceful Protesters
~ Help Needed for Flood-Affected Women in Southern Africa
~ Saipan: the story behind Roy Keane’s World Cup walkout on Ireland’s football team
~ Are meat eaters really more likely to live to 100 than non-meat eaters, as a recent study suggests?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter