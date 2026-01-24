Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Edwin Mtei, Tanzania’s first central bank governor, left lessons on leadership

By Aikande Clement Kwayu, Lecturer, Tumaini University Makumira
Edwin Mtei, who passed away on 20 January 2026, was the first governor of Tanzania’s Central Bank after independence from Britain.

He filled the post until 1974.

Mtei was appointed by Julius Nyerere, who served as president from 1964 until his resignation in 1985. Nyerere once said of Mtei: “Once a governor, always a governor”, as quoted in Mtei’s autobiography, From…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Truth-telling and treaty: Australian Indigenous lawyer’s commitment to real change for First Nations People
~ Finland’s Prime Minister Should Confront Repression in China Visit
~ USA: Expansion of Global Gag Rule will threaten lives and rights of millions worldwide
~ Cambodia Finalizes Process to Arbitrarily Strip Citizenship
~ Mali’s Junta Cracks Down on Freedom of Expression
~ Georgia: Police Arbitrarily Detain Peaceful Protesters
~ Help Needed for Flood-Affected Women in Southern Africa
~ Saipan: the story behind Roy Keane’s World Cup walkout on Ireland’s football team
~ Are meat eaters really more likely to live to 100 than non-meat eaters, as a recent study suggests?
~ One country is trying to outlaw political lying, without curbing free speech
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter