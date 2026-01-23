Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Finland’s Prime Minister Should Confront Repression in China Visit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo, in Brussels, Belgium, January 22, 2026.  © 2026 Michael Kappeler/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s scheduled January 25-28 visit to China, accompanied by over 20 Finnish business leaders, is the latest in a wave of trips by democratic governments seeking closer trade relations with Beijing. Recent visits by leaders from Ireland, Sweden, France, Germany, and Canada follow a familiar script: trade and investment dominate the agenda while human rights concerns receive…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
