Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia Finalizes Process to Arbitrarily Strip Citizenship

By Human Rights Watch
Cambodian lawmakers attend a National Assembly session to consider a draft amendment to the nationality law, Phnom Penh, August 25, 2025. © 2025 Cambodia National Assembly via AP Photo The Cambodian government has issued formal instructions that will allow it to arbitrarily strip Cambodians of citizenship without any judicial review or appeal. The government's longtime crackdown on peaceful dissent and the political opposition heightens concerns that these new powers will be abused.The instructions, the "Sub-Decree on Implementing the Law on Nationality," were…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
